3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE
3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE

3707 Hansberry Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3707 Hansberry Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This lovely 3 bedroom home plus den and loft is a spacious Fairgate model featuring a two-story owner's suite with loft, vaulted ceiling and skylights! This beautiful home has a light-filled living room with fireplace and upgraded lighting installations. The owner's retreat is the epitome of comfort and beauty! It features soaring ceiling heights and a private loft. The en-suite bath includes a soaking tub and separate shower. Full-sized washer and dryer on first level. Amazing location one block from community green space. Easy parking in 2-car garage with driveway. Steps to community park with playground and gazebo. Walk to shops at Dakota Crossing with Chik-fil-a, Costco, Lowe's, Chipotle, retail and dining. Easy access to rte. 50, NY Ave., Ivy City, Union Market, Hyattsville Arts District and H Street Corridor. Conveniently located steps from H6 bus to go directly to Rhode Island metro, If you're seeking a great home in an equally wonderful neighborhood, this is it! Minimum 700 credit score to apply with references and positive rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE have any available units?
3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE have?
Some of 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE currently offering any rent specials?
3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE pet-friendly?
No, 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE offer parking?
Yes, 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE offers parking.
Does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE have a pool?
No, 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have a pool.
Does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE have accessible units?
No, 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE has units with dishwashers.
