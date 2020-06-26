3707 HANSBERRY COURT NE

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom home plus den and loft is a spacious Fairgate model featuring a two-story owner's suite with loft, vaulted ceiling and skylights! This beautiful home has a light-filled living room with fireplace and upgraded lighting installations. The owner's retreat is the epitome of comfort and beauty! It features soaring ceiling heights and a private loft. The en-suite bath includes a soaking tub and separate shower. Full-sized washer and dryer on first level. Amazing location one block from community green space. Easy parking in 2-car garage with driveway. Steps to community park with playground and gazebo. Walk to shops at Dakota Crossing with Chik-fil-a, Costco, Lowe's, Chipotle, retail and dining. Easy access to rte. 50, NY Ave., Ivy City, Union Market, Hyattsville Arts District and H Street Corridor. Conveniently located steps from H6 bus to go directly to Rhode Island metro, If you're seeking a great home in an equally wonderful neighborhood, this is it! Minimum 700 credit score to apply with references and positive rental history.