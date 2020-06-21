3641 39TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill bike storage

Gorgeously maintained 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom available for rent in the notable and historic McLean Gardens condominium community! Featuring windows facing all four directions, this recently updated condominium boasts lots of light, yet the mature, rich trees that flank the unit provides an element of privacy and beauty. Higher end appointments include an upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, plentiful opulent cabinetry, and gorgeous granite counter tops as well as the carefully crafted tiled bath and the gleaming hardwood floors. The open living area leaves plenty of space for oversized furnishings and shelving as well as a formal dining area. The icing on the cake is convenience of your en suite washer and dryer. The surrounding community provides for many additional amenities and conveniences including bike storage, grilling areas, a community pool, and party room. The community is blocks to the many conveniences of Wisconsin Avenue where you will find a bevy of dining, shopping and entertainment options. As well, the Metro is less than a mile away and numerous bus lines surround the grounds. Nearby landmarks include the National Cathedral, former Fannie Mae campus - now a planned development to be anchored by a Wegmans grocery, American University, and Archibold National Park.