Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:38 AM

3641 39TH STREET NW

3641 39th Street Northwest · (240) 573-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3641 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D310 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Gorgeously maintained 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom available for rent in the notable and historic McLean Gardens condominium community! Featuring windows facing all four directions, this recently updated condominium boasts lots of light, yet the mature, rich trees that flank the unit provides an element of privacy and beauty. Higher end appointments include an upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, plentiful opulent cabinetry, and gorgeous granite counter tops as well as the carefully crafted tiled bath and the gleaming hardwood floors. The open living area leaves plenty of space for oversized furnishings and shelving as well as a formal dining area. The icing on the cake is convenience of your en suite washer and dryer. The surrounding community provides for many additional amenities and conveniences including bike storage, grilling areas, a community pool, and party room. The community is blocks to the many conveniences of Wisconsin Avenue where you will find a bevy of dining, shopping and entertainment options. As well, the Metro is less than a mile away and numerous bus lines surround the grounds. Nearby landmarks include the National Cathedral, former Fannie Mae campus - now a planned development to be anchored by a Wegmans grocery, American University, and Archibold National Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3641 39TH STREET NW have any available units?
3641 39TH STREET NW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3641 39TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3641 39TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3641 39TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3641 39TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3641 39TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3641 39TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3641 39TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3641 39TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3641 39TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3641 39TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3641 39TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3641 39TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3641 39TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3641 39TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3641 39TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3641 39TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
