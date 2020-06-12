355 I Street SW.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 1 bedroom main level apartment! Lots of natural light streaming in through the large windows and doors. The kitchen features, granite countertops, black appliances, gas range, and beautiful cabinetry The unit also features lots of closet space!



The rock wall in the living space is amazing and is a must-see.



The location can't be beaten, in a quiet, established neighborhood, Three blocks to the Wharf, Eight blocks from the Nationals baseball stadium, Four blocks from National Mall, Three Blocks from Southwest Waterfront, Walking distance to the Capitol, and walkable to 3 Metro stations.



360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/77ec8298-8db6-4a1e-b47e-62cb4274b18e/



The Potomac Place Tower Condo is in a spectacular location with easy access to 3 Metro Stations. To the south is the Southwest Waterfront Station on the Green Line, and to the north are Federal Center Station on the Blue, Orange, and Silver; and L'Enfant Station, which is a hub of the Blue, Orange, Silver, Green, and Yellow Lines. I-395/Southwest freeway is also within 5 blocks of this location providing easy access to Northern VA and Maryland. The closest grocery store to Potomac Place Tower is the Safeway at the Waterfront Station. The nearby Southwest Waterfront plays host to restaurants, bars, tennis courts, a fishing wharf, and Arena Stage.



Potomac Place community, residents enjoy:

-Fitness Center

-Outdoor pool

-Landscaped plaza

-Business center

-Entertainment lounge

-Convenience store

- Assigned Covered Parking Available



Parking: Assigned Parking for $200 per month

Utilities included: Water, Tenant Pays, Gas, Electrical, and Internet.

No Smoking

Pets: Case by Case

Building's Move-In Fee: $400 non-refundable



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



