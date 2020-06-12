All apartments in Washington
355 I Street SW.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

355 I Street SW

355 I Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

355 I Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 1 bedroom main level apartment! Lots of natural light streaming in through the large windows and doors. The kitchen features, granite countertops, black appliances, gas range, and beautiful cabinetry The unit also features lots of closet space!

The rock wall in the living space is amazing and is a must-see.

The location can't be beaten, in a quiet, established neighborhood, Three blocks to the Wharf, Eight blocks from the Nationals baseball stadium, Four blocks from National Mall, Three Blocks from Southwest Waterfront, Walking distance to the Capitol, and walkable to 3 Metro stations.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/77ec8298-8db6-4a1e-b47e-62cb4274b18e/

The Potomac Place Tower Condo is in a spectacular location with easy access to 3 Metro Stations. To the south is the Southwest Waterfront Station on the Green Line, and to the north are Federal Center Station on the Blue, Orange, and Silver; and L'Enfant Station, which is a hub of the Blue, Orange, Silver, Green, and Yellow Lines. I-395/Southwest freeway is also within 5 blocks of this location providing easy access to Northern VA and Maryland. The closest grocery store to Potomac Place Tower is the Safeway at the Waterfront Station. The nearby Southwest Waterfront plays host to restaurants, bars, tennis courts, a fishing wharf, and Arena Stage.

Potomac Place community, residents enjoy:
-Fitness Center
-Outdoor pool
-Landscaped plaza
-Business center
-Entertainment lounge
-Convenience store
- Assigned Covered Parking Available

Parking: Assigned Parking for $200 per month
Utilities included: Water, Tenant Pays, Gas, Electrical, and Internet.
No Smoking
Pets: Case by Case
Building's Move-In Fee: $400 non-refundable

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Granite Countertops, Natural Light, Secure Building, Gym, Pool, Assigned Parking, Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 355 I Street SW have any available units?
355 I Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 I Street SW have?
Some of 355 I Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 I Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
355 I Street SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 I Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 I Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 355 I Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 355 I Street SW does offer parking.
Does 355 I Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 I Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 I Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 355 I Street SW has a pool.
Does 355 I Street SW have accessible units?
No, 355 I Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 355 I Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 I Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.

