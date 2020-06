Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully renovated home in 2013. Freshly painted and floors refinished throughout in February 2020. This is an amazing single family detached home in a quiet and beautifully tree lined neighborhood of Observatory Circle. With 4 levels of living, it is perfect for a large family looking for a separate nanny/Au pair suite with its own separate entrance. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped private yard from your spacious deck and patio. Conveniently located off of Mass Ave and convenient walk to shops and restaurants. This home has front side and rear parking! Easy to show and vacant! Combo box only.