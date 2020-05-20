All apartments in Washington
3503 B STREET SE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

3503 B STREET SE

3503 B Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3503 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this recently updated 1BR/1BA unit in Fort Dupont Park conveniently located right off Minnesota Ave. Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! This bright and spacious 1bed/1bath unit is located minutes from the Minnesota Ave metro station and major highways such as 295/395/95. This amazing unit just went through thorough updates on the living room floors, kitchen and bathroom. If you are looking for a great unit to call home in a quite area, this one is for you. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 B STREET SE have any available units?
3503 B STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3503 B STREET SE have?
Some of 3503 B STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 B STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3503 B STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 B STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3503 B STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3503 B STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3503 B STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3503 B STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3503 B STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 B STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3503 B STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3503 B STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3503 B STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 B STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3503 B STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
