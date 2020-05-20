3503 B STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this recently updated 1BR/1BA unit in Fort Dupont Park conveniently located right off Minnesota Ave. Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! This bright and spacious 1bed/1bath unit is located minutes from the Minnesota Ave metro station and major highways such as 295/395/95. This amazing unit just went through thorough updates on the living room floors, kitchen and bathroom. If you are looking for a great unit to call home in a quite area, this one is for you. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity.