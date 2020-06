Amenities

Light and bright beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath, 3 level home an easy walk to Georgia Ave-Petworth metro as well as lots of shopping and dining options. The home features a an updated kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful hardwood floors, 2 sunrooms, a large back yard, ample storage, a fully renovated basement with a separate entrance, a laundry room and a detached garage. No pets. $3200.00 for an 18 month lease. Available for immediate move-in.