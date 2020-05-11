Amenities

Available 07/01/19 A Peace of Heaven is for Sale - Property Id: 132376



This fully renovated, elegant 4BR/3BA rowhome is located in the Fort Dupont area and is available for purchase at $449,000. Plenty of natural light, with an open layout home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Walk through living room to a dining area and gorgeous kitchen with white cabinetry that contrasts with dark granite counter-tops and all new stainless steel appliances. The first floor boasts a bedroom and full bath looking on to the driveway. Upstairs features three bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with bath, a guest bathroom, and a stacked washer dryer for convenience.



All this plus all-new plumbing, electric, hot water heater, HVAC, roof, doors, and windows. Close to RFK and Fort Dupont Park, two blocks to the V1, V2, and V4 bus lines, close to the metro, and easy access to 295.



Home listed with Mehrnaz Bazargan Redfin Corp at 202-796-6371 https://www.redfin.com/DC/Washington/3330-Croffut-Pl-SE-20019/home/10141722

No Dogs Allowed



