Washington, DC
3330 Croffut Pl SE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

3330 Croffut Pl SE

3330 Croffut Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Croffut Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/19 A Peace of Heaven is for Sale - Property Id: 132376

This fully renovated, elegant 4BR/3BA rowhome is located in the Fort Dupont area and is available for purchase at $449,000. Plenty of natural light, with an open layout home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Walk through living room to a dining area and gorgeous kitchen with white cabinetry that contrasts with dark granite counter-tops and all new stainless steel appliances. The first floor boasts a bedroom and full bath looking on to the driveway. Upstairs features three bedrooms, including a spacious master bedroom with bath, a guest bathroom, and a stacked washer dryer for convenience.

All this plus all-new plumbing, electric, hot water heater, HVAC, roof, doors, and windows. Close to RFK and Fort Dupont Park, two blocks to the V1, V2, and V4 bus lines, close to the metro, and easy access to 295.

Home listed with Mehrnaz Bazargan Redfin Corp at 202-796-6371 https://www.redfin.com/DC/Washington/3330-Croffut-Pl-SE-20019/home/10141722
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132376
Property Id 132376

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4976179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 Croffut Pl SE have any available units?
3330 Croffut Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 Croffut Pl SE have?
Some of 3330 Croffut Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 Croffut Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3330 Croffut Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 Croffut Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 3330 Croffut Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3330 Croffut Pl SE offer parking?
No, 3330 Croffut Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 3330 Croffut Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3330 Croffut Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 Croffut Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3330 Croffut Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3330 Croffut Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3330 Croffut Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 Croffut Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 Croffut Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
