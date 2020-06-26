All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3304 7TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3304 7TH STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

3304 7TH STREET NE

3304 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3304 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Stunning townhome featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout available for immediate move-in! The open first-floor plan is perfect for combined dining and living space with a kitchen large enough to prepare for all of your dinner parties. On the second floor, you~ll find the master suite with large closets complete with custom closet organizers, in the large master bathroom you~ll also find additional built-in storage. The second bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom and large closets! The third floor boasts a guest room large enough to fit a king-size bed, bathroom, and a loft-style room that leads to the rooftop terrace. The lower level can be used as a bonus entertainment room and is completed with a bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. Two reserved parking spots just out the back door finish off your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
3304 7TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3304 7TH STREET NE have?
Some of 3304 7TH STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3304 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3304 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3304 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 3304 7TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 3304 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3304 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3304 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3304 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3304 7TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University