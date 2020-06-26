3304 7TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Stunning townhome featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout available for immediate move-in! The open first-floor plan is perfect for combined dining and living space with a kitchen large enough to prepare for all of your dinner parties. On the second floor, you~ll find the master suite with large closets complete with custom closet organizers, in the large master bathroom you~ll also find additional built-in storage. The second bedroom also has an ensuite bathroom and large closets! The third floor boasts a guest room large enough to fit a king-size bed, bathroom, and a loft-style room that leads to the rooftop terrace. The lower level can be used as a bonus entertainment room and is completed with a bedroom and an en-suite bathroom. Two reserved parking spots just out the back door finish off your new home.