Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3303 WATER STREET NW
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

3303 WATER STREET NW

3303 Water St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Water St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Re-Introducing a full service Luxury Waterfront Condominium at 3303 Water St NW in Georgetown. With approximately 1145 square feet / 106 square meters of sun drenched living space; this 1 bedroom condominium boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen featuring Gaggenau, Subzero and Bosch appliances and custom SCAVOLINI cabinets, assigned garage parking with storage, generous sized marble bathroom with separate glass enclosed shower. The monthly lease rate includes ALL utilities to include basic cable and Internet. Tastefully furnished and fully staffed, this luxury oasis / apartment has a concierge, porter, door person, roof-top pool, expansive common area terrace, fitness center, and 24/7 front desk personnel. Situated between the C&O Canal and the Potomac River this buildings location is conveniently located to all that Georgetown has to offer. Available for immediate occupancy and pets welcome! Schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 WATER STREET NW have any available units?
3303 WATER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3303 WATER STREET NW have?
Some of 3303 WATER STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3303 WATER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3303 WATER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 WATER STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3303 WATER STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3303 WATER STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3303 WATER STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3303 WATER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 WATER STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 WATER STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3303 WATER STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3303 WATER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3303 WATER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 WATER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 WATER STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

