3303 WATER STREET NW

Re-Introducing a full service Luxury Waterfront Condominium at 3303 Water St NW in Georgetown. With approximately 1145 square feet / 106 square meters of sun drenched living space; this 1 bedroom condominium boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen featuring Gaggenau, Subzero and Bosch appliances and custom SCAVOLINI cabinets, assigned garage parking with storage, generous sized marble bathroom with separate glass enclosed shower. The monthly lease rate includes ALL utilities to include basic cable and Internet. Tastefully furnished and fully staffed, this luxury oasis / apartment has a concierge, porter, door person, roof-top pool, expansive common area terrace, fitness center, and 24/7 front desk personnel. Situated between the C&O Canal and the Potomac River this buildings location is conveniently located to all that Georgetown has to offer. Available for immediate occupancy and pets welcome! Schedule a tour today!