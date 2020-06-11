3225 GRACE ST NW #104

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious Two Level, Two Bedroom Two Level Condo In Heart Of Historic Georgetown w/Balcony On Each Floor. Move In Ready - Furnished $3450 Or Unfurnished $3200. Newer Flooring, Newer Renovated Gourmet Kitchen And Exposed Brick Wall In The Dining Area. Plenty Of Closet Space With A Walk In Closet For Added Convenience. Washer/Dryer In Unit. Assigned Parking #P41 With Garage Door Opener. Hugged By The C&O Canal And The Potomac River, This Special Neighborhood Is Part Of Georgetown Park w/Walk Score of 98. Surrounded by Shopping, Restaurants and Fitness Opportunities.