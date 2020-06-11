All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3225 GRACE ST NW #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3225 GRACE ST NW #104
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

3225 GRACE ST NW #104

3225 Grace Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3225 Grace Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Spacious Two Level, Two Bedroom Two Level Condo In Heart Of Historic Georgetown w/Balcony On Each Floor. Move In Ready - Furnished $3450 Or Unfurnished $3200. Newer Flooring, Newer Renovated Gourmet Kitchen And Exposed Brick Wall In The Dining Area. Plenty Of Closet Space With A Walk In Closet For Added Convenience. Washer/Dryer In Unit. Assigned Parking #P41 With Garage Door Opener. Hugged By The C&O Canal And The Potomac River, This Special Neighborhood Is Part Of Georgetown Park w/Walk Score of 98. Surrounded by Shopping, Restaurants and Fitness Opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 have any available units?
3225 GRACE ST NW #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 have?
Some of 3225 GRACE ST NW #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 currently offering any rent specials?
3225 GRACE ST NW #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 pet-friendly?
No, 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 offer parking?
Yes, 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 offers parking.
Does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 have a pool?
No, 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 does not have a pool.
Does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 have accessible units?
No, 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 GRACE ST NW #104 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University