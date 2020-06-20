All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:26 PM

3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE

3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast · (301) 652-0643
Location

3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 3600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood. Less than a 10 min drive to Anacostia and Congress Heights metro station along with access to Southern Avenue and Naylor Road Metro Stations. Walking distance to Giant and Safeway shopping centers. 15 minutes to downtown DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Apply at www.RLAHTenantScreening.com. HCVP Applications are welcomed. Unit 1,2 and 3 currently available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE have any available units?
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE have?
Some of 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
