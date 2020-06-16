All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 PM

317 A STREET SE

317 A Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

317 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This lovely 22'-wide Italiante 5 BR home is located on one of the premier blocks in Capitol Hill. Situated 2 blks to the U.S. Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, you can walk the same streets that Oliver Wendell Holmes may have walked on his way to work. This almost 4,000 sq ft residence boasts many original architectural details with today's modern conveniences.4-car parking, 11-ft ceilings, heart pine flooring throughout, plaster moldings, and a breathtaking rear yard with detached 2-car garage +2 add'l off st pks spaces are just a few of this distinguished home's features. A double parlor with original wood-burning fireplace, separate dining room and upgraded kitchen with Thermador appliances and gas cooking complement the original design. All bedrooms are very spacious and are located on the upper level which is unique. The basement sports a complete laundry room and huge storage area. The electric bill is very low due to the existence of solar panels. Verizon Fios on premises. A short walk to some of DC's best bars and restaurants along Pennsylvania Ave SE & 8th Streets, and a few blocks to Eastern Market and the metro make this home's location a huge bonus! Rent either unfurnished or furnished! Maid service available at additional cost.This property will make an excellent home-office.Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Groups also considered. Rent for minimum of 6 months or as long as 5 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 A STREET SE have any available units?
317 A STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 A STREET SE have?
Some of 317 A STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
317 A STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 A STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 317 A STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 317 A STREET SE offers parking.
Does 317 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 A STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 317 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 317 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 317 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 317 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 A STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
