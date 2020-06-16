317 A STREET SE

Amenities

This lovely 22'-wide Italiante 5 BR home is located on one of the premier blocks in Capitol Hill. Situated 2 blks to the U.S. Supreme Court and the Library of Congress, you can walk the same streets that Oliver Wendell Holmes may have walked on his way to work. This almost 4,000 sq ft residence boasts many original architectural details with today's modern conveniences.4-car parking, 11-ft ceilings, heart pine flooring throughout, plaster moldings, and a breathtaking rear yard with detached 2-car garage +2 add'l off st pks spaces are just a few of this distinguished home's features. A double parlor with original wood-burning fireplace, separate dining room and upgraded kitchen with Thermador appliances and gas cooking complement the original design. All bedrooms are very spacious and are located on the upper level which is unique. The basement sports a complete laundry room and huge storage area. The electric bill is very low due to the existence of solar panels. Verizon Fios on premises. A short walk to some of DC's best bars and restaurants along Pennsylvania Ave SE & 8th Streets, and a few blocks to Eastern Market and the metro make this home's location a huge bonus! Rent either unfurnished or furnished! Maid service available at additional cost.This property will make an excellent home-office.Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. Groups also considered. Rent for minimum of 6 months or as long as 5 years.