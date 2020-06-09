All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

317 10th St NE Unit 11

317 10th Street Northeast · (202) 237-8488
Location

317 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 317 10th St NE Unit 11 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
317 10th St NE Unit 11 Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - One Bedroom apartment in the Capital Hill close to Eastern Market and Union Station.

Metro: Blue/Red/Orange/ Silver within walking distance. Bus stops are just one block away (D6 and 92/90).

Fully furnished, fireplace, washer and dryer within the unit, balcony, dishwasher, central AC/Heat. Internet INCLUDED. Full access to the roof top!

Looking for a maximum 10 month lease!

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

(RLNE5422953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 have any available units?
317 10th St NE Unit 11 has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 have?
Some of 317 10th St NE Unit 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 10th St NE Unit 11 currently offering any rent specials?
317 10th St NE Unit 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 10th St NE Unit 11 pet-friendly?
No, 317 10th St NE Unit 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 offer parking?
No, 317 10th St NE Unit 11 does not offer parking.
Does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 10th St NE Unit 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 have a pool?
No, 317 10th St NE Unit 11 does not have a pool.
Does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 have accessible units?
No, 317 10th St NE Unit 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 10th St NE Unit 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 10th St NE Unit 11 has units with dishwashers.
