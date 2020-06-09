Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

317 10th St NE Unit 11 Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - One Bedroom apartment in the Capital Hill close to Eastern Market and Union Station.



Metro: Blue/Red/Orange/ Silver within walking distance. Bus stops are just one block away (D6 and 92/90).



Fully furnished, fireplace, washer and dryer within the unit, balcony, dishwasher, central AC/Heat. Internet INCLUDED. Full access to the roof top!



Looking for a maximum 10 month lease!



Professionally Managed by:



Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors

3628 12th St NE

Washington, DC 20017

202-237-8488

EHO



(RLNE5422953)