3047 O St Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Neighborhood

Home is located in the quiet, safe and beautiful Hill Crest neighborhood. It is a 2-block walk to the Metrobus (30N, 36, and M6), 1.2 miles to the Potomac Ave Metro station, (with access to orange, blue, and silver lines) and two Capital BikeShare stations within a 10-15 minute walk. Lyft and Uber drivers are quick to arrive and often in the area. Just a short 2.1 miles from Eastern Market/Capitol Hill and 10-12 minutes to DCA. We are roughly 2.5 miles to the Library of Congress and the Capital, around the corner from CVS, Subway, 7-11, pizza place, newly built Planet fitness, and a gas station. Thai Orchid and other restaurants that deliver on Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grub Hub. Our home is walking distance from Fort Davis Park and we often see deer and beautiful birds in our backyard, they don't pay us any mind. There is plenty of street parking on our block if you have a car (our neighborhood does not require any parking permits). The neighborhood is quiet and safe.



Space

Our home is a single-family detached house located in the historic Hill Crest neighborhood. Two rooms available, one is a spacious 14'x11'10" on the second level, is cozy and furnished with a super comfortable bed, a closet, desk, and a shelving unit. The second bedroom is a spacious 15'6"x11'5" unfurnished room. Kitchen has everything you need: utensils, pots, pans, plates, bowls, cups, etc. Access to a shared bathroom, kitchen (dishware, appliances, etc.) and living room space on the main floor. Laundry space is easily accessible in the basement.



Utilities

Internet is included with WiFi access in the home. Utilities are split security system, water, gas, and electricity. They typically don't exceed $125 per month, but the winter months may experience higher bills.



$1200 per month + utilities, $1200 security deposit. Available immediately. One-year lease preferred but flexible. Rent is due on the 1st of the month via direct deposit.