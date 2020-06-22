All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

3047 O St Se

3047 O Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3047 O Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Neighborhood
Home is located in the quiet, safe and beautiful Hill Crest neighborhood. It is a 2-block walk to the Metrobus (30N, 36, and M6), 1.2 miles to the Potomac Ave Metro station, (with access to orange, blue, and silver lines) and two Capital BikeShare stations within a 10-15 minute walk. Lyft and Uber drivers are quick to arrive and often in the area. Just a short 2.1 miles from Eastern Market/Capitol Hill and 10-12 minutes to DCA. We are roughly 2.5 miles to the Library of Congress and the Capital, around the corner from CVS, Subway, 7-11, pizza place, newly built Planet fitness, and a gas station. Thai Orchid and other restaurants that deliver on Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grub Hub. Our home is walking distance from Fort Davis Park and we often see deer and beautiful birds in our backyard, they don't pay us any mind. There is plenty of street parking on our block if you have a car (our neighborhood does not require any parking permits). The neighborhood is quiet and safe.

Space
Our home is a single-family detached house located in the historic Hill Crest neighborhood. Two rooms available, one is a spacious 14'x11'10" on the second level, is cozy and furnished with a super comfortable bed, a closet, desk, and a shelving unit. The second bedroom is a spacious 15'6"x11'5" unfurnished room. Kitchen has everything you need: utensils, pots, pans, plates, bowls, cups, etc. Access to a shared bathroom, kitchen (dishware, appliances, etc.) and living room space on the main floor. Laundry space is easily accessible in the basement.

Utilities
Internet is included with WiFi access in the home. Utilities are split security system, water, gas, and electricity. They typically don't exceed $125 per month, but the winter months may experience higher bills.

$1200 per month + utilities, $1200 security deposit. Available immediately. One-year lease preferred but flexible. Rent is due on the 1st of the month via direct deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3047 O St Se have any available units?
3047 O St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3047 O St Se have?
Some of 3047 O St Se's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3047 O St Se currently offering any rent specials?
3047 O St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3047 O St Se pet-friendly?
No, 3047 O St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3047 O St Se offer parking?
Yes, 3047 O St Se offers parking.
Does 3047 O St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3047 O St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3047 O St Se have a pool?
No, 3047 O St Se does not have a pool.
Does 3047 O St Se have accessible units?
No, 3047 O St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3047 O St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3047 O St Se has units with dishwashers.
