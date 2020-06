Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool

RARE OFFERING! AN ENTICING GATEWAY TO LIV E IN GEORGETOWN'S PREMIER WATERFRONT CONDO COMMUNITY! PERFECT CARE-FREE AND TURN-KEY CITY HOME OR PIED-A-TERRE AT RIVER'S EDGE. LIKE LIVING IN FOUR SEASONS OR A LUXURY SUITE EVERYDAY & YEAR-ROUND. THIS 795SF STUDIO RIVALS SIZE OF1-BEDROOM+DEN UNITS IN OTHER BUILDINGS! DESIGNED W/ SUMPTUOUS PROPORTIONS FOR GRACIOUS LIVING. FPL, WET BAR, PATIO! POOL, GYM! No Pet.