All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE
Last updated March 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE

3009 South Dakota Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3009 South Dakota Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Opportunity To Rent This Spacious & Modern 3 Level Home In Washington`s Woodridge Community, With Open Floor Plan, Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Tier Deck, Endless Back Yard With A Driveway On Each Side Of The Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have any available units?
3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 SOUTH DAKOTA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University