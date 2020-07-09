Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2941 28th St NW Available 07/07/20 Welcoming Home in Wonderful Woodley with Parking! - Find your ideal DC escape in this beautiful and impeccably maintained rowhome!



The main floor of the home is a bright& airy retreat. If you're a bookworm, you can spend time curled up in front of the fireplace with a book picked from the lovely built-in bookshelves. If you have a flair for cooking, take advantage of the well-appointed kitchen that features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The avid host can make use of the separate, spacious dining room.



On the top floor, you will find an amazing master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in-closet for utmost convenience and organization. It is rounded out by two more nicely sized bedrooms with more fabulous built-in shelving and a shared bathroom.



In the basement, you will find another bedroom and bathroom, ideal for visiting guests. Here you will also find access to great amenities that include an attached garage with extra storage, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer, and a lush, green breezeway wrapping around the house leading to the large back patio.



Ideally located, you are less than a five-minute walk to both the Tregaron Conservancy Trails and the Smithsonian National Zoo. Hop onto the L1 or L2 buses right in front of the Zoo to access all that DC has to offer or walk down Connecticut Avenue to a large variety of shops and restaurants, including local favorite Duke's Counter. A host of schools are also close by including, Maret, Washington International, and the Cathedral Close Schools.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and a flat $150/month for water. Sorry pets are not preferred!



No Pets Allowed



