Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

2941 28th St NW

2941 28th Street Northwest · No Longer Available




Location

2941 28th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2941 28th St NW Available 07/07/20 Welcoming Home in Wonderful Woodley with Parking! - Find your ideal DC escape in this beautiful and impeccably maintained rowhome!

The main floor of the home is a bright& airy retreat. If you're a bookworm, you can spend time curled up in front of the fireplace with a book picked from the lovely built-in bookshelves. If you have a flair for cooking, take advantage of the well-appointed kitchen that features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The avid host can make use of the separate, spacious dining room.

On the top floor, you will find an amazing master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in-closet for utmost convenience and organization. It is rounded out by two more nicely sized bedrooms with more fabulous built-in shelving and a shared bathroom.

In the basement, you will find another bedroom and bathroom, ideal for visiting guests. Here you will also find access to great amenities that include an attached garage with extra storage, a separate laundry area with washer and dryer, and a lush, green breezeway wrapping around the house leading to the large back patio.

Ideally located, you are less than a five-minute walk to both the Tregaron Conservancy Trails and the Smithsonian National Zoo. Hop onto the L1 or L2 buses right in front of the Zoo to access all that DC has to offer or walk down Connecticut Avenue to a large variety of shops and restaurants, including local favorite Duke's Counter. A host of schools are also close by including, Maret, Washington International, and the Cathedral Close Schools.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and a flat $150/month for water. Sorry pets are not preferred!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4095915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 28th St NW have any available units?
2941 28th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 28th St NW have?
Some of 2941 28th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 28th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2941 28th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 28th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2941 28th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2941 28th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2941 28th St NW offers parking.
Does 2941 28th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 28th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 28th St NW have a pool?
No, 2941 28th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2941 28th St NW have accessible units?
No, 2941 28th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 28th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 28th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

