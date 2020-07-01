All apartments in Washington
2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314

2828 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
community garden
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Winning on Wisconsin! Large Three Bed with Parking Included! - This 3 bed 2.5 baths light-filled corner unit lives more like a townhouse than a condo, in the wonderful Worland - a boutique, condo residence. Spanning across 2 levels of living spaces, you have everything you want! Enter into a large room with built-ins and a decorative fireplace. The warm parquet wood and large windows with original trim work give you a feeling of history and character throughout. Don't miss the master with en suite bath and great storage. The unit is rounded out with one private parking spot, storage, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, green, family-friendly area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. Nature-lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at the doorstep. On the other hand, for food and entertainment, the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore with great local favorites like Surfside, Rocklands Barbecue, and Sprig and Sprout. For even more options, youll love having easy access down to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to over. Factoring in all the perks of this great, this area is a perfect place to nest!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 have any available units?
2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 have?
Some of 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 offers parking.
Does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 have a pool?
No, 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 have accessible units?
No, 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314 does not have units with dishwashers.

