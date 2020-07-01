2828 Wisconsin Ave NW Unit 314

Amenities

in unit laundry garage community garden fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities community garden parking bbq/grill garage

Winning on Wisconsin! Large Three Bed with Parking Included! - This 3 bed 2.5 baths light-filled corner unit lives more like a townhouse than a condo, in the wonderful Worland - a boutique, condo residence. Spanning across 2 levels of living spaces, you have everything you want! Enter into a large room with built-ins and a decorative fireplace. The warm parquet wood and large windows with original trim work give you a feeling of history and character throughout. Don't miss the master with en suite bath and great storage. The unit is rounded out with one private parking spot, storage, and an in-unit washer/dryer.



Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, green, family-friendly area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. Nature-lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at the doorstep. On the other hand, for food and entertainment, the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore with great local favorites like Surfside, Rocklands Barbecue, and Sprig and Sprout. For even more options, youll love having easy access down to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to over. Factoring in all the perks of this great, this area is a perfect place to nest!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635653)