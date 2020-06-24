All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2750 14TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2750 14TH STREET NW
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

2750 14TH STREET NW

2750 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2750 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
You will not want to miss this stunning, modern 1 bedroom condo apartment with 1 car garage parking located in the heart of Columbia Heights. This unit features, custom bamboo wood floors, industrial exposed ceiling, open layout, gas fire place. You will find ample storage closet space in the unit. The building includes front desk staff, Secure Amazon Hub Package Locker, breathtaking 360 degree cityscape views from the rooftop deck. The rent price includes water & gas utility. Walk to the Columbia Heights metro, grocery stores, restaurants & cafes. Capital Bikeshare is stationed right outside the building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 14TH STREET NW have any available units?
2750 14TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 14TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2750 14TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 14TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2750 14TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 14TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2750 14TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2750 14TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2750 14TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2750 14TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 14TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 14TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2750 14TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2750 14TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2750 14TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 14TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 14TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University