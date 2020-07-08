All apartments in Washington
2710 N Street, NW
2710 N Street, NW

2710 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2710 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cheerful Georgetown Federal updated Townhouse 3Bedroom/2Bath with Patio. - Cheerful brick Federal townhouse in Georgetown East Village. This historic home has recent upgrades and has an open floor plan. The Amsterdam Dutch green front door welcomes you home to the open entry. The modern kitchen with new appliances including wine cooler opens to the large living room with a wood-burning fireplace with double french doors opening to a south-facing brick-walled private luscious garden. The second-floor light-filled master bedroom has a Jacuzzi tub & walk-in roomy shower. A second bedroom/study has light gleaming in from the front north view. The upper level has the third bedroom with a sky-light full bath including laundry. Just steps to Rose Park. Street Parking.

Small Pets are welcomed. Case-by-Case, under 30pounds, breed restrictions. $250 one time pet fee nonrefundable.

Tenant pays all utilities. Available now. One full month's rent and security deposit are due at lease signing. One year lease +.
There is a $75 application fee per applicant. All applicants must pass a credit check and have a FICO score of at least 700 for this property.

To schedule a showing please contact Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate at CRAIG@CHATEL.US Georgetown Office-(202) 338-0500 or text (202) 360-6062.

www.ChatelRealEstate.com

Equal Housing Opportunity Provider.

(RLNE5723794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2710 N Street, NW have any available units?
2710 N Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2710 N Street, NW have?
Some of 2710 N Street, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 N Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2710 N Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 N Street, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 N Street, NW is pet friendly.
Does 2710 N Street, NW offer parking?
No, 2710 N Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 2710 N Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 N Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 N Street, NW have a pool?
No, 2710 N Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2710 N Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 2710 N Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 N Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2710 N Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.

