Last updated May 19 2019 at 6:05 PM

2709 12th St NE - Unit C

2709 12th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

2709 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Sheffield is located in the historic Brookland neighborhood on 12th St, minutes from Catholic and Trinity Universities, as well as the Rhode Island Ave Metro stop. A short distance to shops and campus. Plus, a Zagat-rated restaurant and a European Grocery restaurant right next door!

The 2 bedroom 1 bath unit features:
-Front and back balcony
-Washer/dryer and dishwasher
-Sizable closet space
-Central heating and air conditioning
-Hardwood floors and ceramic tile with carpeted bedrooms
-Video intercom front entry systems
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C have any available units?
2709 12th St NE - Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C have?
Some of 2709 12th St NE - Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 12th St NE - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
2709 12th St NE - Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 12th St NE - Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 2709 12th St NE - Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C offer parking?
No, 2709 12th St NE - Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 12th St NE - Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C have a pool?
No, 2709 12th St NE - Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 2709 12th St NE - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 12th St NE - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 12th St NE - Unit C has units with dishwashers.
