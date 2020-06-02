All apartments in Washington
2623 39th St NW #2

2623 39th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2623 39th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1 Bed/1 Bath + Den Apartment in Glover Park // Newly Renovated - This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is a quiet retreat from the bustling city, situated just about 1 mile from American University and Georgetown. Unit 2 is on the first floor of a small apartment building and features a renovated bathroom, an updated kitchen, and a large connected den that can be transformed into an office or second bedroom.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Multi-purpose Den
-Updated kitchen with brand new cabinets
-Renovated bathroom
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Brand new windows in den
-Tons of storage space!
-Natural light
-Exposed brick
-Outdoor space
-Laundry, water, and wifi included in rent

Nearby:
-Transit: Access to the red lines with D1/D2 and 30S bus routes
-Grocery: Giant and Safeway under a mile away!
-Restaurants: Surfside, Arcuri, Dumplings & Beyond, Rocklands BBQ, Sprig and Sprout, -Slate Wine Bar + Bistro
-Cafes: Moge Tee, Open City Cafe

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4836630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 39th St NW #2 have any available units?
2623 39th St NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 39th St NW #2 have?
Some of 2623 39th St NW #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 39th St NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2623 39th St NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 39th St NW #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 39th St NW #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2623 39th St NW #2 offer parking?
No, 2623 39th St NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 2623 39th St NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 39th St NW #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 39th St NW #2 have a pool?
No, 2623 39th St NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2623 39th St NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 2623 39th St NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 39th St NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2623 39th St NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
