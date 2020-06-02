2623 39th St NW #2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated concierge bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities concierge bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1 Bed/1 Bath + Den Apartment in Glover Park // Newly Renovated - This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is a quiet retreat from the bustling city, situated just about 1 mile from American University and Georgetown. Unit 2 is on the first floor of a small apartment building and features a renovated bathroom, an updated kitchen, and a large connected den that can be transformed into an office or second bedroom.



Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!



Features:

-Multi-purpose Den

-Updated kitchen with brand new cabinets

-Renovated bathroom

-Beautiful hardwood floors

-Brand new windows in den

-Tons of storage space!

-Natural light

-Exposed brick

-Outdoor space

-Laundry, water, and wifi included in rent



Nearby:

-Transit: Access to the red lines with D1/D2 and 30S bus routes

-Grocery: Giant and Safeway under a mile away!

-Restaurants: Surfside, Arcuri, Dumplings & Beyond, Rocklands BBQ, Sprig and Sprout, -Slate Wine Bar + Bistro

-Cafes: Moge Tee, Open City Cafe



*About Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



(RLNE4836630)