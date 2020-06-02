2623 39th St NW #2

Amenities
1 Bed/1 Bath + Den Apartment in Glover Park // Newly Renovated - This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is a quiet retreat from the bustling city, situated just about 1 mile from American University and Georgetown. Unit 2 is on the first floor of a small apartment building and features a renovated bathroom, an updated kitchen, and a large connected den that can be transformed into an office or second bedroom.
Features:
-Multi-purpose Den
-Updated kitchen with brand new cabinets
-Renovated bathroom
-Beautiful hardwood floors
-Brand new windows in den
-Tons of storage space!
-Natural light
-Exposed brick
-Outdoor space
-Laundry, water, and wifi included in rent
Nearby:
-Transit: Access to the red lines with D1/D2 and 30S bus routes
-Grocery: Giant and Safeway under a mile away!
-Restaurants: Surfside, Arcuri, Dumplings & Beyond, Rocklands BBQ, Sprig and Sprout, -Slate Wine Bar + Bistro
-Cafes: Moge Tee, Open City Cafe
