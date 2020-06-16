2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool sauna

Great ground floor condo ready for you to move in immediately. Don't miss this clean 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit includes a bonus den and a wonderful covered porch. This completely ADA accessible unit is spacious with over 1000 sqft. Gas range Kitchen & all appliances are in the unit, including washer and dryer. Flat screen tv also for your use. Great amenities including community pool and sport court. Private patio and parking, Walk in closets & extra Storage. Close to Metro, Public Transportation and stores. Close to I95-295. Grab it before it's gone!