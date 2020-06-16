All apartments in Washington
2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:35 AM

2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE

2601 Douglass Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Douglass Pl SE, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
sauna
Great ground floor condo ready for you to move in immediately. Don't miss this clean 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit includes a bonus den and a wonderful covered porch. This completely ADA accessible unit is spacious with over 1000 sqft. Gas range Kitchen & all appliances are in the unit, including washer and dryer. Flat screen tv also for your use. Great amenities including community pool and sport court. Private patio and parking, Walk in closets & extra Storage. Close to Metro, Public Transportation and stores. Close to I95-295. Grab it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have any available units?
2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have?
Some of 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE offers parking.
Does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE has a pool.
Does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 DOUGLASS PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
