2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE

2516 Hurston Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Hurston Ln NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Charmin 2 level Condo town house in Villages at Dakota Crossing located at sought after Fort Lincoln Community near Cotsco in NE DC, Marshalls, Chick Fil-A , Lowes, Starbucks, Dicks and more. Convenient to Bus routes, red and orange Metro lines. Anocosita River, Suburban living within DC, minutes away from City and BWI Parkway / Rt 50. Main level features an open floor plan with large windows, crown molding and hardwood floors. Updated gourmet kitchen appliances with Granite counter tops, breakfast bar with Island, spacious master bedroon suite with two walk in closets, tray ceiling and luxury bath with double vanities, 2 additional bedrooms on top level, 1 bedroom with private balcony, stainless steel appliances, 1 car Garage with built in storage, custom tiling Cable TV and security system with available monitoring! Close to Community park, playground , Community pool and tennis court. !!!!!!! Application fee 45 per applicant and is non-refundable!!! Note Unit number is G !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE have any available units?
2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE have?
Some of 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE currently offering any rent specials?
2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE pet-friendly?
No, 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE offer parking?
Yes, 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE does offer parking.
Does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE have a pool?
Yes, 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE has a pool.
Does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE have accessible units?
No, 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE has units with dishwashers.
