2516 NE HURSTON LANE NE

Charmin 2 level Condo town house in Villages at Dakota Crossing located at sought after Fort Lincoln Community near Cotsco in NE DC, Marshalls, Chick Fil-A , Lowes, Starbucks, Dicks and more. Convenient to Bus routes, red and orange Metro lines. Anocosita River, Suburban living within DC, minutes away from City and BWI Parkway / Rt 50. Main level features an open floor plan with large windows, crown molding and hardwood floors. Updated gourmet kitchen appliances with Granite counter tops, breakfast bar with Island, spacious master bedroon suite with two walk in closets, tray ceiling and luxury bath with double vanities, 2 additional bedrooms on top level, 1 bedroom with private balcony, stainless steel appliances, 1 car Garage with built in storage, custom tiling Cable TV and security system with available monitoring! Close to Community park, playground , Community pool and tennis court. !!!!!!! Application fee 45 per applicant and is non-refundable!!! Note Unit number is G !!!!