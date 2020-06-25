2512 32ND STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come live in the best of Hill Crest! This 1927 classic bungalow sits high on one of the best streets and is less than a mile to a Metro! Features include: two upper bedrooms, one full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining with French doors leading to a beautiful brick terrace, fenced rear yard, front porch, unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Owners pays electric. Renters pay the gas, water/sewer and mow the yard. Listing Agent must accompany showings by appointment. Street parking only. Pets considered but non-smoking only.