All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2512 32ND STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2512 32ND STREET SE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

2512 32ND STREET SE

2512 32nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2512 32nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come live in the best of Hill Crest! This 1927 classic bungalow sits high on one of the best streets and is less than a mile to a Metro! Features include: two upper bedrooms, one full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining with French doors leading to a beautiful brick terrace, fenced rear yard, front porch, unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Owners pays electric. Renters pay the gas, water/sewer and mow the yard. Listing Agent must accompany showings by appointment. Street parking only. Pets considered but non-smoking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 32ND STREET SE have any available units?
2512 32ND STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 32ND STREET SE have?
Some of 2512 32ND STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 32ND STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2512 32ND STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 32ND STREET SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 32ND STREET SE is pet friendly.
Does 2512 32ND STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2512 32ND STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2512 32ND STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 32ND STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 32ND STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2512 32ND STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2512 32ND STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2512 32ND STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 32ND STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 32ND STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University