2512 32ND STREET SE

Amenities
Come live in the best of Hill Crest! This 1927 classic bungalow sits high on one of the best streets and is less than a mile to a Metro! Features include: two upper bedrooms, one full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace, separate dining with French doors leading to a beautiful brick terrace, fenced rear yard, front porch, unfinished basement with washer/dryer. Owners pays electric. Renters pay the gas, water/sewer and mow the yard. Listing Agent must accompany showings by appointment. Street parking only. Pets considered but non-smoking only.