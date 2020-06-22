2501 M STREET NW

Amenities

Live in enormous luxury with unbeatable views in this 2501 M duplex in the heart of the West End. This 1,500 sq. ft.+ condo boasts amazing wall-to-wall views of DC w/ plenty of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, a full gourmet Kitchen, custom built-ins, fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, central A/C & heat + 2 TRUE Master Suites on the upper level with multiple walk-in closets and expansive Master Baths. This state-of-the-art building provides its residents with a 24/7 front desk, a decked-out meeting area, new fitness center and the best 360~ views of DC from it's gigantic roof deck. Once you move in, you'll never want to leave! $500 move-in fee ($250 refundable after move-in is completed).