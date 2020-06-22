All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:29 PM

2501 M STREET NW

2501 M Street Northwest · (202) 550-0534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Live in enormous luxury with unbeatable views in this 2501 M duplex in the heart of the West End. This 1,500 sq. ft.+ condo boasts amazing wall-to-wall views of DC w/ plenty of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, a full gourmet Kitchen, custom built-ins, fireplace, washer/dryer in unit, central A/C & heat + 2 TRUE Master Suites on the upper level with multiple walk-in closets and expansive Master Baths. This state-of-the-art building provides its residents with a 24/7 front desk, a decked-out meeting area, new fitness center and the best 360~ views of DC from it's gigantic roof deck. Once you move in, you'll never want to leave! $500 move-in fee ($250 refundable after move-in is completed).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 M STREET NW have any available units?
2501 M STREET NW has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 M STREET NW have?
Some of 2501 M STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2501 M STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2501 M STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2501 M STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2501 M STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2501 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 M STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2501 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2501 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2501 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
