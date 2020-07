Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

A beautifully maintained 3 bed, 2 bath rowhouse only 10 min from Ft Totten Metro (green and red lines). Minutes from downtown DC or an easy commute to the beltway. Fenced backyard with patio for relaxation and/or entertainment. Quiet street with ample parking. Upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and so much more. Near shopping/retail, parks, and more. Schedule your tour today.