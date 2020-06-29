All apartments in Washington
2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW

2448 Ontario Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Be prepared to fall in LOVE! Stunning, large, fully renovated condo in the heart of Adams Morgan. Huge Living room, gas fireplace, custom built-in shelving, high ceilings, and TONS of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized island/bar, and high-end granite countertops. Master suite with balcony/back terrace, custom tray ceilings, and walk-in closet. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, full-size washer and dryer, built-in speakers, Nest thermostat, electronic entry door lock (no key required), and abundant storage.Quiet street just 2 blocks to all Adams Morgan has to offer ~ restaurants (Tail Up Goat, Perry's, Mintwood, Federalist Pig, etc.), shops, bars, entertainment, grocery store (Harris Teeter), and more! Several bus lines less than 2 blocks away to get downtown in minutes. Easily accessible to Woodley Park-Zoo (red line), Columbia Heights and U Street (yellow/green line) Metro stations for quick commutes Downtown, to National airport or Crystal City. Walk score of 98! Four-unit building, rent includes gas, water, and trash. You only pay electric and cable/internet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW have any available units?
2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW have?
Some of 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.

