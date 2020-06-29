2448 ONTARIO ROAD NW

Amenities
Be prepared to fall in LOVE! Stunning, large, fully renovated condo in the heart of Adams Morgan. Huge Living room, gas fireplace, custom built-in shelving, high ceilings, and TONS of natural light. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, oversized island/bar, and high-end granite countertops. Master suite with balcony/back terrace, custom tray ceilings, and walk-in closet. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, full-size washer and dryer, built-in speakers, Nest thermostat, electronic entry door lock (no key required), and abundant storage.Quiet street just 2 blocks to all Adams Morgan has to offer ~ restaurants (Tail Up Goat, Perry's, Mintwood, Federalist Pig, etc.), shops, bars, entertainment, grocery store (Harris Teeter), and more! Several bus lines less than 2 blocks away to get downtown in minutes. Easily accessible to Woodley Park-Zoo (red line), Columbia Heights and U Street (yellow/green line) Metro stations for quick commutes Downtown, to National airport or Crystal City. Walk score of 98! Four-unit building, rent includes gas, water, and trash. You only pay electric and cable/internet!