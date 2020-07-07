All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
234 MADISON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
234 MADISON STREET NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

234 MADISON STREET NW

234 Madison Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

234 Madison Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this beautiful corner row house that has been meticulously renovated. The large sun drenched first level consist of two living spaces with tons of windows that opens up to a beautiful park, alarge open kitchen, dining area and a breakfast nook that are all floored by this beautiful wide hardwood. All new Stainless steel appliances and gorgeous kitchen island will provide you with everything you need to host a large group or enjoy a meal with you family. On the second level you will find the Master Suit with high ceilings, large balcony and master bathroom as well as two other bedrooms and a beautiful second full bathroom. In unit washer dryer on the upper level with a big linen closet next to it finishes this level of the house. Main level's large deck with access to the back yard makes it a great feature to enjoy a glass of wine after a long and hard working day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 234 MADISON STREET NW have any available units?
234 MADISON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 MADISON STREET NW have?
Some of 234 MADISON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 MADISON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
234 MADISON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 MADISON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 234 MADISON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 234 MADISON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 234 MADISON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 234 MADISON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 MADISON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 MADISON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 234 MADISON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 234 MADISON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 234 MADISON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 234 MADISON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 MADISON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University