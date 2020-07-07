234 MADISON STREET NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful corner row house that has been meticulously renovated. The large sun drenched first level consist of two living spaces with tons of windows that opens up to a beautiful park, alarge open kitchen, dining area and a breakfast nook that are all floored by this beautiful wide hardwood. All new Stainless steel appliances and gorgeous kitchen island will provide you with everything you need to host a large group or enjoy a meal with you family. On the second level you will find the Master Suit with high ceilings, large balcony and master bathroom as well as two other bedrooms and a beautiful second full bathroom. In unit washer dryer on the upper level with a big linen closet next to it finishes this level of the house. Main level's large deck with access to the back yard makes it a great feature to enjoy a glass of wine after a long and hard working day.