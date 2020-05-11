Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rarely available large 3bd/1 full & 2 half bath home in Hillcrest.



Hillcrest is a community of rolling hills, manicured lawns, red brick colonials, and ramblers. The community of Hillcrest, which was once considered the suburb of Washington, D.C., is often referred to as the best-kept secret of Washington.



This home sits on a large lot 3 miles from Capitol Hill! Featuring a modern kitchen w/ retro appliances and a luxurious bath with deep soaking tub & shower. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout the spacious rooms. Also featuring a bonus 3-season sun porch. There is a living/family room with a wood fireplace and a formal dining room w/ built-in storage. Fenced yard with brick patio & enclosed potting shed. 1 car garage & ample street parking available. Finished basement w/ front loading W/D & lots of storage.



Kids can ride bikes and enjoy plenty of green spaces. Shorten your commute to the Hill, downtown or MD/VA. Walk or drive 1 mile to Naylor Rd Metro. Shop at nearby Harris Teeter & Eastern Market. Enjoy the awesome variety of restaurants, shops & nightlife on Barracks Row.



360 Photo Tour: https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/2325-34th-st-se



Parking: 1 car Garage and Street Parking

All Utilities Paid by Tenants

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.

-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.

-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde