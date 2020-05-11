All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:38 PM

2325 34th St. SE

2325 34th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2325 34th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rarely available large 3bd/1 full & 2 half bath home in Hillcrest.

Hillcrest is a community of rolling hills, manicured lawns, red brick colonials, and ramblers. The community of Hillcrest, which was once considered the suburb of Washington, D.C., is often referred to as the best-kept secret of Washington.

This home sits on a large lot 3 miles from Capitol Hill! Featuring a modern kitchen w/ retro appliances and a luxurious bath with deep soaking tub & shower. Refinished hardwood flooring throughout the spacious rooms. Also featuring a bonus 3-season sun porch. There is a living/family room with a wood fireplace and a formal dining room w/ built-in storage. Fenced yard with brick patio & enclosed potting shed. 1 car garage & ample street parking available. Finished basement w/ front loading W/D & lots of storage.

Kids can ride bikes and enjoy plenty of green spaces. Shorten your commute to the Hill, downtown or MD/VA. Walk or drive 1 mile to Naylor Rd Metro. Shop at nearby Harris Teeter & Eastern Market. Enjoy the awesome variety of restaurants, shops & nightlife on Barracks Row.

360 Photo Tour: https://www.rpmdcmetro.com/2325-34th-st-se

Parking: 1 car Garage and Street Parking
All Utilities Paid by Tenants
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 34th St. SE have any available units?
2325 34th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 34th St. SE have?
Some of 2325 34th St. SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 34th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2325 34th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 34th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 34th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 2325 34th St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 2325 34th St. SE offers parking.
Does 2325 34th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 34th St. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 34th St. SE have a pool?
No, 2325 34th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2325 34th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 2325 34th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 34th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 34th St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.

