Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW

2311 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (202) 547-3511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2311 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
bbq/grill
lobby
Modern studio in beautiful Kalorama building - 2311 Connecticut Ave., NW, Unit B2 – Studio unit in the Woodward, an elegant and grand building located along a lush swath of Connecticut Avenue, residing among other distinguished buildings, stately residences and embassies in Kalorama, conveniently situated between Dupont and Woodley METRO stops, next to Rock Creek Park and is just steps to restaurants, cafes and shops in many directions. The welcoming lobby has exotic coffered ceilings, elevator, mosaic tile floors and concierge. This unit features Jerusalem tile floors, super high ceilings (11 feet!), space saving Murphy bed, a HUGE closet and plenty of built ins, a efficient hotel style mini split for air conditioning, laundry, an updated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, updated bath and access to the most PHENOMENAL roof deck, where you can watch the sun set or host parties amongst the flowers & plants, shared outdoor furniture and grill, while taking in panoramic views of the city including the National Cathedral and Rock Creek Park. Available immediately. $1,575 ALL UTILITIES and BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. SMALL DOGS AND CATS CONSIDERED but NO SMOKING, please. YM There is a move in fee.

(RLNE5895532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW have any available units?
2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW have?
Some of 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW offer parking?
No, 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW have a pool?
No, 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW have accessible units?
No, 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW has units with dishwashers.
