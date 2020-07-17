2311 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly cable included recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator bbq/grill lobby

Modern studio in beautiful Kalorama building - 2311 Connecticut Ave., NW, Unit B2 – Studio unit in the Woodward, an elegant and grand building located along a lush swath of Connecticut Avenue, residing among other distinguished buildings, stately residences and embassies in Kalorama, conveniently situated between Dupont and Woodley METRO stops, next to Rock Creek Park and is just steps to restaurants, cafes and shops in many directions. The welcoming lobby has exotic coffered ceilings, elevator, mosaic tile floors and concierge. This unit features Jerusalem tile floors, super high ceilings (11 feet!), space saving Murphy bed, a HUGE closet and plenty of built ins, a efficient hotel style mini split for air conditioning, laundry, an updated kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, updated bath and access to the most PHENOMENAL roof deck, where you can watch the sun set or host parties amongst the flowers & plants, shared outdoor furniture and grill, while taking in panoramic views of the city including the National Cathedral and Rock Creek Park. Available immediately. $1,575 ALL UTILITIES and BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. SMALL DOGS AND CATS CONSIDERED but NO SMOKING, please. YM There is a move in fee.



