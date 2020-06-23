2254 12th ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking

2 BD/1.5 BA + Den Row House - U St/Cardozo - This 2 bedroom row house features gleaming hardwood floors, a bright second floor, and an outdoor patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The den can easily be transformed into a home office. Situated just minutes away from U Street Corridor, residents of this neighborhood are within arms reach of the best dining, nightlife, and multiple metro lines!



Features:

-Open concept main floor

-Hardwood floors throughout that are in pristine condition

-Large windows and skylight create great natural light on second floor

-Additional den that can be transformed into a home office

-Washer/dryer in unit

-Ceiling fans

-Central heat/AC

-Outdoor patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing!

-Private parking spot

-Ample street parking available with residential permit

-No pets



Nearby:

-Metro: 5 minutes away from U St/Cardozo Station (Green and Yellow Lines)

-Grocery: Yes! Organic Market, Streets Market & Cafe, Trader Joes

-Restaurants: Busboys and Poets, Maydan, Seven Reasons, Tacos El Chilango, Rooster & Owl, Izakaya Seki, The Fainting Goat

-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, The Wydown Coffee Bar, Compass Coffee, The Coffee Bar



No Pets Allowed



