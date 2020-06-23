All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2254 12th ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2254 12th ST NW
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

2254 12th ST NW

2254 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2254 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
2 BD/1.5 BA + Den Row House - U St/Cardozo - This 2 bedroom row house features gleaming hardwood floors, a bright second floor, and an outdoor patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The den can easily be transformed into a home office. Situated just minutes away from U Street Corridor, residents of this neighborhood are within arms reach of the best dining, nightlife, and multiple metro lines!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Open concept main floor
-Hardwood floors throughout that are in pristine condition
-Large windows and skylight create great natural light on second floor
-Additional den that can be transformed into a home office
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Ceiling fans
-Central heat/AC
-Outdoor patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing!
-Private parking spot
-Ample street parking available with residential permit
-No pets

Nearby:
-Metro: 5 minutes away from U St/Cardozo Station (Green and Yellow Lines)
-Grocery: Yes! Organic Market, Streets Market & Cafe, Trader Joes
-Restaurants: Busboys and Poets, Maydan, Seven Reasons, Tacos El Chilango, Rooster & Owl, Izakaya Seki, The Fainting Goat
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, The Wydown Coffee Bar, Compass Coffee, The Coffee Bar

Check us out at atlaslane.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 12th ST NW have any available units?
2254 12th ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 12th ST NW have?
Some of 2254 12th ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 12th ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2254 12th ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 12th ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 2254 12th ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2254 12th ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2254 12th ST NW offers parking.
Does 2254 12th ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 12th ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 12th ST NW have a pool?
No, 2254 12th ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2254 12th ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2254 12th ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 12th ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2254 12th ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University