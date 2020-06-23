2254 12th ST NW

Amenities
2 BD/1.5 BA + Den Row House - U St/Cardozo - This 2 bedroom row house features gleaming hardwood floors, a bright second floor, and an outdoor patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The den can easily be transformed into a home office. Situated just minutes away from U Street Corridor, residents of this neighborhood are within arms reach of the best dining, nightlife, and multiple metro lines!
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-Open concept main floor
-Hardwood floors throughout that are in pristine condition
-Large windows and skylight create great natural light on second floor
-Additional den that can be transformed into a home office
-Washer/dryer in unit
-Ceiling fans
-Central heat/AC
-Outdoor patio perfect for entertaining and relaxing!
-Private parking spot
-Ample street parking available with residential permit
-No pets
Nearby:
-Metro: 5 minutes away from U St/Cardozo Station (Green and Yellow Lines)
-Grocery: Yes! Organic Market, Streets Market & Cafe, Trader Joes
-Restaurants: Busboys and Poets, Maydan, Seven Reasons, Tacos El Chilango, Rooster & Owl, Izakaya Seki, The Fainting Goat
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, The Wydown Coffee Bar, Compass Coffee, The Coffee Bar
Check us out at atlaslane.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4902835)