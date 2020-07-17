Amenities

225 20th St NE Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Bright & Airy Two-Bedroom with Private Roof Deck! Parking Included! - This light-filled condo lives more like a private row home in the Hill East neighborhood. Includes hardwood floors throughout, totally upgraded kitchen, and stainless steel appliances with open floor concept to the living and dining spaces. Abundant kitchen storage, large island, and gas range are perfect for the avid cook! A stacked washer/dryer in the unit make laundry day a breeze. Pass the convenient half bath as you head to the second floor where you will find two generously sized bedrooms with large windows and great views. The back bedroom has a spacious closet and its own ensuite bath which features a spa-like floating tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity sinks. Walk up to the third floor to a spacious private roof deck, a real luxury in DC! One parking spot is included behind the unit.



Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. A short walk away and you'll be surrounded by entertainment options on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. You are just a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita. The condo is a short 15-minute trail bike ride to Nationals Park and Audi Stadium.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and flat $70 for water per month. One parking space is included in the rent. Sorry, no pets.



