Washington, DC
225 20th St NE Unit 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

225 20th St NE Unit 4

225 20th Street Northeast · (202) 540-8038
Location

225 20th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225 20th St NE Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,300

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
225 20th St NE Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Bright & Airy Two-Bedroom with Private Roof Deck! Parking Included! - This light-filled condo lives more like a private row home in the Hill East neighborhood. Includes hardwood floors throughout, totally upgraded kitchen, and stainless steel appliances with open floor concept to the living and dining spaces. Abundant kitchen storage, large island, and gas range are perfect for the avid cook! A stacked washer/dryer in the unit make laundry day a breeze. Pass the convenient half bath as you head to the second floor where you will find two generously sized bedrooms with large windows and great views. The back bedroom has a spacious closet and its own ensuite bath which features a spa-like floating tub, walk-in shower, and double vanity sinks. Walk up to the third floor to a spacious private roof deck, a real luxury in DC! One parking spot is included behind the unit.

Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. A short walk away and you'll be surrounded by entertainment options on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. You are just a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita. The condo is a short 15-minute trail bike ride to Nationals Park and Audi Stadium.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and flat $70 for water per month. One parking space is included in the rent. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 have any available units?
225 20th St NE Unit 4 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 225 20th St NE Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 20th St NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
225 20th St NE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 20th St NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 225 20th St NE Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 225 20th St NE Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 20th St NE Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 225 20th St NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 225 20th St NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 20th St NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 20th St NE Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
