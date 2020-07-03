Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly rent controlled

4 BR 2 Full BA Modern Detached Home in Walkable Randall Heights, 1 Dedicated Parking Spot and Un-Zoned Street Parking, 3 Private Decks, AU Pair Suite Basement with Full Bedroom and Own Bathroom. Great Yard and Quiet Street. - 3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XfK42NVhKK1



TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678



AVAILABLE: Now!



2233 R Street SE Washington, DC 20020

4 BR 2 BA Townhouse in Randall Heights Located Close to Navy Yard and Capitol Hill

$2,495/mo for a 1 Year Lease. 6 Month Available for $2,695/mo

UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All - Central HVAC AC/Heat

PETS: YES, Case-by-Case, Small Pet Rent - No Additional Deposit!

SQ FT: 1,827

PARKING: 1 Car Parking in Rear Carport/ Unlimited Un-Zoned Street Parking

FEES: $65 App Fee/Person, 1 Month's Rent Deposit, No Move Fee, $35/mo Master Renters Insurance Policy & Resident Benefit Package



3D Walkthrough - Coming Soon!



Video Walkthrough - Coming Soon!



HOME FEATURES:

Open and Modern Original Hardwood Floors on 2nd floor. 1st Floor Brand New Hardwood w/Carpeted Basement

2 Private Decks and great front porch

Full Stainless and Granite Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Gas Stove & Microwave, Refrigerator & Freezer

2 Full Baths - 2nd Floor Subway Tile, 1 Basement

Central HVAC AC & Heat - WD in Unit - Unfurnished - Ample Storage Throughout

Tree Lined Views including Capitol, Smithsonian, and Washington Cathedral. Great view of Friday Fireworks from Nationals Park



LOCATION:

WALK TO: Anacostia Park, Harris Teeter, Potomac Ave Metro, (Orange/Blue), and the soon-to-be food hall coming to Hill East from the Neighborhood Restaurant Group in 2020 across from the Potomac Ave, named The Roost

BIKE TO: Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, Barracks Row, Nationals Stadium and Audi Field.

METRO Lines Orange/Blue with Green line (Anacostia and Navy Yard a short bike ride away)

Easy Access by car to 295, MGM Casino, and Military bases



TERMS:

- $65 App Fee, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit, $35/mo Resident Benefit /Renters Insurance Package

- Exempt from Rent Control

- Available Now, 6 Month Lease Minimum, 12 month Lease Preferred



CONTACT:

Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678

Call/TXT Patrick Reardon 24/7 at (202) 709-7006



(RLNE5256224)