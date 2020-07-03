All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2233 R Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2233 R Street SE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

2233 R Street SE

2233 R Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2233 R Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
4 BR 2 Full BA Modern Detached Home in Walkable Randall Heights, 1 Dedicated Parking Spot and Un-Zoned Street Parking, 3 Private Decks, AU Pair Suite Basement with Full Bedroom and Own Bathroom. Great Yard and Quiet Street. - 3D Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XfK42NVhKK1

TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING: CALL or TEXT 202-759-7678

AVAILABLE: Now!

2233 R Street SE Washington, DC 20020
4 BR 2 BA Townhouse in Randall Heights Located Close to Navy Yard and Capitol Hill
$2,495/mo for a 1 Year Lease. 6 Month Available for $2,695/mo
UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All - Central HVAC AC/Heat
PETS: YES, Case-by-Case, Small Pet Rent - No Additional Deposit!
SQ FT: 1,827
PARKING: 1 Car Parking in Rear Carport/ Unlimited Un-Zoned Street Parking
FEES: $65 App Fee/Person, 1 Month's Rent Deposit, No Move Fee, $35/mo Master Renters Insurance Policy & Resident Benefit Package

3D Walkthrough - Coming Soon!

Video Walkthrough - Coming Soon!

HOME FEATURES:
Open and Modern Original Hardwood Floors on 2nd floor. 1st Floor Brand New Hardwood w/Carpeted Basement
2 Private Decks and great front porch
Full Stainless and Granite Kitchen with Dishwasher, Disposal, Combo Gas Stove & Microwave, Refrigerator & Freezer
2 Full Baths - 2nd Floor Subway Tile, 1 Basement
Central HVAC AC & Heat - WD in Unit - Unfurnished - Ample Storage Throughout
Tree Lined Views including Capitol, Smithsonian, and Washington Cathedral. Great view of Friday Fireworks from Nationals Park

LOCATION:
WALK TO: Anacostia Park, Harris Teeter, Potomac Ave Metro, (Orange/Blue), and the soon-to-be food hall coming to Hill East from the Neighborhood Restaurant Group in 2020 across from the Potomac Ave, named The Roost
BIKE TO: Navy Yard, Capitol Hill, Barracks Row, Nationals Stadium and Audi Field.
METRO Lines Orange/Blue with Green line (Anacostia and Navy Yard a short bike ride away)
Easy Access by car to 295, MGM Casino, and Military bases

TERMS:
- $65 App Fee, 1 Month's Rent Security Deposit, $35/mo Resident Benefit /Renters Insurance Package
- Exempt from Rent Control
- Available Now, 6 Month Lease Minimum, 12 month Lease Preferred

CONTACT:
Auto-Schedule Your Showing Call/TXT - 202-759-7678
Call/TXT Patrick Reardon 24/7 at (202) 709-7006

(RLNE5256224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 R Street SE have any available units?
2233 R Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 R Street SE have?
Some of 2233 R Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 R Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2233 R Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 R Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 R Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 2233 R Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2233 R Street SE offers parking.
Does 2233 R Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 R Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 R Street SE have a pool?
No, 2233 R Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2233 R Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2233 R Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 R Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 R Street SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University