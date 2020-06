Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 201 Available 12/01/19 2BD Renovated Condo - Property Id: 103381



This newly renovated two bedroom condo is located just minutes away from Capitol Hill providing easy access to multiple metro stations with park and ride services. Features include hardwood floors, new appliances, newly installed windows, washer/dryer in-unit and a central air cooling system. This home offers an affordable option while living within the city.



Review our full gallery of images. All candidates MUST complete the auto-generated questionnaire in order to be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103381p

Property Id 103381



(RLNE5265540)