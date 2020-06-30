All apartments in Washington
2130 37th Street NW
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

2130 37th Street NW

2130 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2130 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/608816d01f ---- 2130 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC First Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Decorative Fire Place Second Floor: 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Basement: Finish Basement, has extra room with private entrance but has no central heat, 1 bathroom Window A/C 1 car parking at back of house This house is unfurnished and currently occupied by the tenants. House will be available to rent May 18th! This location is in the Glover Park neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Open Park Area, Whitehaven Parkway and Guy Mason. Nearby schools include Hardy Middle School, Fillmore Arts Camp and British School Of Washington. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods Market, Glover Park Market and D&D Private Chef Services. Nearby coffee shops include Shanghai Teahouse and Starbucks. There are 27 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including SUBWAY Restaurants, Sweetgreen, Glover Park and Chipotle Mexican Grill. 2130 37th St NW is near Georgetown University, American University and Fannie Mae Headquarters. Lease Terms 12 month lease. Resident responsible for all utilities. Details 4 Beds / 2 Baths in Glover Park Rent: $3,700/month Amenities Assigned Parking Hardwood Floor No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 37th Street NW have any available units?
2130 37th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 37th Street NW have?
Some of 2130 37th Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 37th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2130 37th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 37th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2130 37th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2130 37th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2130 37th Street NW offers parking.
Does 2130 37th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 37th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 37th Street NW have a pool?
No, 2130 37th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2130 37th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2130 37th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 37th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 37th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

