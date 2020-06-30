2130 37th Street NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/608816d01f ---- 2130 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC First Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Decorative Fire Place Second Floor: 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Basement: Finish Basement, has extra room with private entrance but has no central heat, 1 bathroom Window A/C 1 car parking at back of house This house is unfurnished and currently occupied by the tenants. House will be available to rent May 18th! This location is in the Glover Park neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Open Park Area, Whitehaven Parkway and Guy Mason. Nearby schools include Hardy Middle School, Fillmore Arts Camp and British School Of Washington. The closest grocery stores are Whole Foods Market, Glover Park Market and D&D Private Chef Services. Nearby coffee shops include Shanghai Teahouse and Starbucks. There are 27 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including SUBWAY Restaurants, Sweetgreen, Glover Park and Chipotle Mexican Grill. 2130 37th St NW is near Georgetown University, American University and Fannie Mae Headquarters. Lease Terms 12 month lease. Resident responsible for all utilities. Details 4 Beds / 2 Baths in Glover Park Rent: $3,700/month Amenities Assigned Parking Hardwood Floor No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO