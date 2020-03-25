209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Beautiful 3 bed (+office)/2.5 bath house available in August! This pet-friendly home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, as well as off-street parking for a small car.

Basement has a large bedroom with updated ensuite- upstairs features two large and bright bedrooms, and a room that could be used as an office, nursery or children's room. Pets are on case by case basis.



Great location in Edgewood, in close proximity to Rhode Island Metro, as well as restaurants and shops in Brookland and Eckington.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.