Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1

209 Douglas St NE · (857) 204-0122
Location

209 Douglas St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bed (+office)/2.5 bath house available in August! This pet-friendly home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, as well as off-street parking for a small car.
Basement has a large bedroom with updated ensuite- upstairs features two large and bright bedrooms, and a room that could be used as an office, nursery or children's room. Pets are on case by case basis.

Great location in Edgewood, in close proximity to Rhode Island Metro, as well as restaurants and shops in Brookland and Eckington.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 have any available units?
209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 have?
Some of 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 currently offering any rent specials?
209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 is pet friendly.
Does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 offer parking?
Yes, 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 offers parking.
Does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 have a pool?
No, 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 does not have a pool.
Does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 have accessible units?
No, 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Douglas Street Northeast, 1 has units with dishwashers.
