All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2035 38TH STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2035 38TH STREET SE
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

2035 38TH STREET SE

2035 38th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2035 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful condo in Hillcrest area of DC now available. Transunion Smart Move will be used to screen each potential tenant. The fee is $40 per applicant. Call (202)638-9497 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 38TH STREET SE have any available units?
2035 38TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2035 38TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2035 38TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 38TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2035 38TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2035 38TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 38TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2035 38TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 38TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 38TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 38TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University