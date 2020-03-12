All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM

2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101

2009 Belmont Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous, One-of-a-kind 1BR/1BA condo in Adams Morgan! Located in Kalorama Triangle this amazing, spacious, light-filled condo features brand new tile floors in the kitchen and beautiful wooden floors throughout, modern kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom has charming built-in bookcases, incredible windows, and sizable walk-in closet. Private Oasis like 300 Sqft outdoor space coming with mature landscaping, planters, commercial grade string lights, custom deck and fence, and furnished with new grill (2019) , outdoor dining table with chairs, outdoor lounge sofa with coffee table.

Fabulous location blocks away from restaurants of Adams Morgan and Woodley Park,  surrounded by historic homes, and multiple parks. Minutes away from public transportation and metro.
Pets are on case by case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 have any available units?
2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 have?
Some of 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 offer parking?
No, 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 have a pool?
No, 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 have accessible units?
No, 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101 has units with dishwashers.
