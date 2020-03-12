2009 Belmont Road Northwest, 101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely Gorgeous, One-of-a-kind 1BR/1BA condo in Adams Morgan! Located in Kalorama Triangle this amazing, spacious, light-filled condo features brand new tile floors in the kitchen and beautiful wooden floors throughout, modern kitchen with gas stove, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom has charming built-in bookcases, incredible windows, and sizable walk-in closet. Private Oasis like 300 Sqft outdoor space coming with mature landscaping, planters, commercial grade string lights, custom deck and fence, and furnished with new grill (2019) , outdoor dining table with chairs, outdoor lounge sofa with coffee table.



Fabulous location blocks away from restaurants of Adams Morgan and Woodley Park, surrounded by historic homes, and multiple parks. Minutes away from public transportation and metro.

Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.