1927 Quincy St Ne

Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Woodridge. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, near 3 metro station, near school, near park, near highway, quiet neighborhood , gardening area, refinished flooring, and new appliances. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 6th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.