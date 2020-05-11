All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

1927 Quincy St Ne

1927 Quincy Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1927 Quincy Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Woodridge. Amenities included: central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, near 3 metro station, near school, near park, near highway, quiet neighborhood , gardening area, refinished flooring, and new appliances. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 6th 2020. $2,800/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1927 Quincy St Ne have any available units?
1927 Quincy St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1927 Quincy St Ne have?
Some of 1927 Quincy St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1927 Quincy St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1927 Quincy St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1927 Quincy St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1927 Quincy St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1927 Quincy St Ne offer parking?
No, 1927 Quincy St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1927 Quincy St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1927 Quincy St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1927 Quincy St Ne have a pool?
No, 1927 Quincy St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1927 Quincy St Ne have accessible units?
No, 1927 Quincy St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1927 Quincy St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1927 Quincy St Ne has units with dishwashers.

