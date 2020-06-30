1906 E St NE Unit A

Amenities

Unit Unit A Available 12/07/19 Recently renovated unit with lots of natural light and modern kitchen and bathroom design elements. Features private parking, patio off of the kitchen, front-loading washer and dryer, extra storage, gas stove, shared back yard space and home security system. Near metro and bus lines- H Street Buses to Union Station, Stadium-Armory metro station. Minutes from H Street Corridor restaurants, bars & pubs, and cafes. Close to Capitol Hill neighborhood shops and restaurants, Union Station, Langston Golf Course, Anacostia River Park; Easy access to Maryland and Virginia. owner pays for water, yard maintenance, and security system. Tenant pays for utilities



Property Highlights:

- 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- One off-street parking space included

- Security system included

- Private fully fenced backyard

- Available December 7th!



No Pets Allowed



