All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1906 E St NE Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1906 E St NE Unit A
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

1906 E St NE Unit A

1906 E St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1906 E St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit Unit A Available 12/07/19 Recently renovated unit with lots of natural light and modern kitchen and bathroom design elements. Features private parking, patio off of the kitchen, front-loading washer and dryer, extra storage, gas stove, shared back yard space and home security system. Near metro and bus lines- H Street Buses to Union Station, Stadium-Armory metro station. Minutes from H Street Corridor restaurants, bars & pubs, and cafes. Close to Capitol Hill neighborhood shops and restaurants, Union Station, Langston Golf Course, Anacostia River Park; Easy access to Maryland and Virginia. owner pays for water, yard maintenance, and security system. Tenant pays for utilities

Property Highlights:
- 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- One off-street parking space included
- Security system included
- Private fully fenced backyard
- Available December 7th!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 E St NE Unit A have any available units?
1906 E St NE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 E St NE Unit A have?
Some of 1906 E St NE Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 E St NE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1906 E St NE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 E St NE Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1906 E St NE Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1906 E St NE Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1906 E St NE Unit A offers parking.
Does 1906 E St NE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 E St NE Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 E St NE Unit A have a pool?
No, 1906 E St NE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1906 E St NE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1906 E St NE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 E St NE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 E St NE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University