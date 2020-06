Amenities

Tastily renovated Basement Unit in the heart of Mt Pleasant. Walk to Metro, shopping, restaurants. This unit features a Brand new Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Quartz countertops, contemporary Cabinetry. Ample Living-Dining areas next to kitchen with decent amount of natural light. Full bathroom was updated with attention to detail. Bright Bedroom with two windows. Washer and Dryer in unit to be installed soon.