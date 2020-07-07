All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW

1856 Mintwood Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1856 Mintwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION GO TO REALTYSERVICEEXPERTS.COM then to PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. AMAZINGLY located front-facing, true 1 BR on 2nd floor on one of D.C.'s most charming blocks! Newly replaced bay window provides tons of natural light and beautiful views of tree-lined street. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and historic charm. Wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen with granite counters. Huge master bedroom, storage unit, free laundry . Freshly painted and ready for new tenant. Mintwood is one of the prettiest and quiet one-way tree-lined street in Kalorama Triangle. With a ~walk score~ of 97 you are steps from Adams Morgan and close to both the Woodley Park Metro (0.5 mile) and the Dupont Metro (0.8mile) plus countless zip cars, scooters and bike shares. You will love this place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have any available units?
1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have?
Some of 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

