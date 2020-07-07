1856 MINTWOOD PLACE NW

Amenities

TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION GO TO REALTYSERVICEEXPERTS.COM then to PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. AMAZINGLY located front-facing, true 1 BR on 2nd floor on one of D.C.'s most charming blocks! Newly replaced bay window provides tons of natural light and beautiful views of tree-lined street. Open floor plan with hardwood floors and historic charm. Wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen with granite counters. Huge master bedroom, storage unit, free laundry . Freshly painted and ready for new tenant. Mintwood is one of the prettiest and quiet one-way tree-lined street in Kalorama Triangle. With a ~walk score~ of 97 you are steps from Adams Morgan and close to both the Woodley Park Metro (0.5 mile) and the Dupont Metro (0.8mile) plus countless zip cars, scooters and bike shares. You will love this place!