Washington, DC
1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205

1845 Summit Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Summit Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
lobby
pet friendly
trash valet
Quiet 1 Bedroom Adams Morgan Apartment (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!)

Quiet 1 bedroom Adams Morgan apartment available for sublease beginning immediately. Current lease ends September 30, 2019, with option to renew.

All utilities included, pet friendly, located right next to the zoo (within hearing distance to the roaring lions). Very friendly neighbors - I've never had noise issues. New stainless appliances as of September 2018. Basement level has a 24 hour fitness center and 24 hour laundry facility. Top floor has a newly renovated resident lounge/party room. Valet trash service picks up the trash and recycling from right outside your front door. Mail delivers to lock boxes and packages deliver to an electronic hub in the building lobby. Key fob entry; buzzer entry (that reaches you on your cell phone) for visitors. Off street parking available at an additional cost (personally, I've never had an issue parking here - with all these little side streets there's always a spot somewhere). Central heat and air with individual controls. Zip-car service on site. Dry cleaning service on site.

I planned to be here for a very long time, but have to relocate. If I wasn't leaving the area then I definitely would not be moving out of this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 have any available units?
1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 have?
Some of 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 offers parking.
Does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 have a pool?
No, 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 have accessible units?
No, 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
