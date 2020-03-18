1845 Summit Place Northwest - 205, #205

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access key fob access lobby pet friendly trash valet

Quiet 1 Bedroom Adams Morgan Apartment (ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!)



Quiet 1 bedroom Adams Morgan apartment available for sublease beginning immediately. Current lease ends September 30, 2019, with option to renew.



All utilities included, pet friendly, located right next to the zoo (within hearing distance to the roaring lions). Very friendly neighbors - I've never had noise issues. New stainless appliances as of September 2018. Basement level has a 24 hour fitness center and 24 hour laundry facility. Top floor has a newly renovated resident lounge/party room. Valet trash service picks up the trash and recycling from right outside your front door. Mail delivers to lock boxes and packages deliver to an electronic hub in the building lobby. Key fob entry; buzzer entry (that reaches you on your cell phone) for visitors. Off street parking available at an additional cost (personally, I've never had an issue parking here - with all these little side streets there's always a spot somewhere). Central heat and air with individual controls. Zip-car service on site. Dry cleaning service on site.



I planned to be here for a very long time, but have to relocate. If I wasn't leaving the area then I definitely would not be moving out of this apartment.