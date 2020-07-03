All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:47 AM

1832 Biltmore St Nw

1832 Biltmore Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1832 Biltmore Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
furnished
Spacious 2br, 1ba, 1200 sq ft furnished apartment located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of the Kalorama Triangle. The unit is fully furnished and tastefully decorated with high-end pieces, while featuring exposed brick, wood floors, large closets, TV, etc. Gas grill also available outside.

It is located within walking distance to the Woodley Park metro, a brief stroll to both DuPont circle and Columbia Heights, zoned within the Oyster-Adams Bilingual School district, and immediately around the corner from some great Michelin and James Beard restaurants (Rake's Progress, Mintwood, Tail Up Goat, Lapis).

The unit is move-in ready, with a fully stocked kitchen, linens, and just about everything you could need.

Dogs permitted if support animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Biltmore St Nw have any available units?
1832 Biltmore St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Biltmore St Nw have?
Some of 1832 Biltmore St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Biltmore St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Biltmore St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Biltmore St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 Biltmore St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1832 Biltmore St Nw offer parking?
No, 1832 Biltmore St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1832 Biltmore St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Biltmore St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Biltmore St Nw have a pool?
No, 1832 Biltmore St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Biltmore St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1832 Biltmore St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Biltmore St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Biltmore St Nw has units with dishwashers.

