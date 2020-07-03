1832 Biltmore St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2br, 1ba, 1200 sq ft furnished apartment located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of the Kalorama Triangle. The unit is fully furnished and tastefully decorated with high-end pieces, while featuring exposed brick, wood floors, large closets, TV, etc. Gas grill also available outside.



It is located within walking distance to the Woodley Park metro, a brief stroll to both DuPont circle and Columbia Heights, zoned within the Oyster-Adams Bilingual School district, and immediately around the corner from some great Michelin and James Beard restaurants (Rake's Progress, Mintwood, Tail Up Goat, Lapis).



The unit is move-in ready, with a fully stocked kitchen, linens, and just about everything you could need.



Dogs permitted if support animals.