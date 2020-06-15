18 N STREET NW

Amenities
Upscale unit right off New York Ave NW. Close to 295/395/495/Downtown. This beautiful multi-level 2BR/2BA unit will be your oasis in the city. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, exposed bricks, open concept design, stainless steel railings, high ceilings, closets galore, stacked washer/dryer, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Location is unmathced; you can be in downtown DC within minutes or hope on any of the major highways in split minutes.NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro station is 10 minute walk.