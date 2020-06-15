18 N STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Upscale unit right off New York Ave NW. Close to 295/395/495/Downtown. This beautiful multi-level 2BR/2BA unit will be your oasis in the city. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, exposed bricks, open concept design, stainless steel railings, high ceilings, closets galore, stacked washer/dryer, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Location is unmathced; you can be in downtown DC within minutes or hope on any of the major highways in split minutes.NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro station is 10 minute walk.