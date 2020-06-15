All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
18 N STREET NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:16 AM

18 N STREET NW

18 N Street Northwest · (703) 896-5869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Upscale unit right off New York Ave NW. Close to 295/395/495/Downtown. This beautiful multi-level 2BR/2BA unit will be your oasis in the city. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, exposed bricks, open concept design, stainless steel railings, high ceilings, closets galore, stacked washer/dryer, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with granite counters & breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. Location is unmathced; you can be in downtown DC within minutes or hope on any of the major highways in split minutes.NoMa-Gallaudet U New York Ave Metro station is 10 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 N STREET NW have any available units?
18 N STREET NW has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 N STREET NW have?
Some of 18 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
18 N STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 18 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 18 N STREET NW offer parking?
No, 18 N STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 18 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 N STREET NW have a pool?
No, 18 N STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 18 N STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 18 N STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 18 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
