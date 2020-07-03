All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:15 PM

1752 S ST NW #1

1752 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1752 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 900 s.f. 1 bedroom and den unit in 4 unit Beaux Arts townhouse. Unit has a private patio in the rear but entrance is from the main floor of the Building. Galley kitchen with granite and stainless steel. Skylight. Living room with fireplace, dining area. Den/office. Wood floors. Carpeted bedroom. Washer & dryer in Unit. Owner will consider a dog with additional deposit. Incredible location. 4 blocks to Metro and close to shops and restaurants. Available now. Tenant pays electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 S ST NW #1 have any available units?
1752 S ST NW #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 S ST NW #1 have?
Some of 1752 S ST NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 S ST NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1752 S ST NW #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 S ST NW #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 S ST NW #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1752 S ST NW #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1752 S ST NW #1 offers parking.
Does 1752 S ST NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1752 S ST NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 S ST NW #1 have a pool?
No, 1752 S ST NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1752 S ST NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 1752 S ST NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 S ST NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1752 S ST NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

