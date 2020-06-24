All apartments in Washington
1717 37th Street NW

1717 37th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1717 37th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1920s Colonial charm with a modern touch! This beautiful light filled house features new kitchen with wooden cabinets, breakfast bar and SS appliances, hardwood floors, crown molding, built-in bookcases, fireplace, newly renovated baths. Finished basement with new W/D, fenced and landscaped yard with large deck and brick patio. Pipes/ wiring updated.

Perfect location in the heart of George Town just few blocks away from Wisconsin Ave, close to several big grocery stores and great restaurants GT has to offer. One block away from the Metro bus and multiple bus lines.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 37th Street NW have any available units?
1717 37th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 37th Street NW have?
Some of 1717 37th Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 37th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1717 37th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 37th Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 37th Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1717 37th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1717 37th Street NW offers parking.
Does 1717 37th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 37th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 37th Street NW have a pool?
No, 1717 37th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1717 37th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1717 37th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 37th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 37th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
