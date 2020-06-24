1717 37th Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1920s Colonial charm with a modern touch! This beautiful light filled house features new kitchen with wooden cabinets, breakfast bar and SS appliances, hardwood floors, crown molding, built-in bookcases, fireplace, newly renovated baths. Finished basement with new W/D, fenced and landscaped yard with large deck and brick patio. Pipes/ wiring updated.



Perfect location in the heart of George Town just few blocks away from Wisconsin Ave, close to several big grocery stores and great restaurants GT has to offer. One block away from the Metro bus and multiple bus lines.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.