1716 NEWTON STREET NW

OPEN HOUSE. SATURDAY. 6/1 10-12PM Gorgeous semi-detached home in Mount Pleasant! This 3 level residence has been lovingly restored with plenty of great features. Fresh interior/exterior paint throughout, newly refinished ebony stained oak floors, custom Smith & Noble window treatments, Vivint home security system, spacious open layout and tons of natural light through many windows & 3 exposures. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and ceramic tile flooring. Second floor offers 3 graciously sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, including master suite with walk-in closet & ensuite bath. Open third floor can be used as 4th bedroom, playroom, or office space, and includes laundry room with new LG washer & dryer and plenty of storage space. Outdoor space that's great for grilling & urban gardening, garden shed for extra storage. Gated lot parking available to rent just steps away. Multicultural neighborhood bordered by 16th Street and the National Zoo. Conveniently located just minutes to the weekend Mount Pleasant farmer~s market. Mere blocks away, the Columbia Heights Metro (.5 mile) and commercial hub feature dining and retail (Target/Best Buy/Giant).