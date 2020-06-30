All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5

1715 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
media room
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
media room
Live in this lovely renovated Victorian building and walk to all the night life, great restaurants and retailers that the Adams Morgan neighborhood offers (1.5 blocks from the hip action of 18th Street). This unit is a very elegantly furnished one Bedroom/one Bath apartment complete with outdoor deck. Metro rail accessed from the Adams Morgan-Woodley Park Metro Station (red line) in 12 to 15 minutes walk and Columbia Heights Metro Station (yellow and green lines) at same distance; Metro bus (H1, S2, S4, H4, 91, 90, 42) is within one block. Go shopping at the newly opened Harris Teeter Food Center thats a stones throw away (one block). This apartment is considered best unit in the building--2nd floor and away from street activity with a private balcony, table and chairs overlooking a nicely landscaped patio. Our furnishings are so complete that we like to boast, Just bring your toothbrush, clothes and start living! All apartments are completely furnished with linens, towels, pillows, and kitchen items needed to prepare meals.

The living area has an incredibly comfortable friendly leather sofa, Queen Anne writing desk and chair and a HD flat screen TV and surround sound home theater with Direct TVs Premium channels is provided for entertainment. Also provided as part of rent is High-Speed Internet (both wired and wireless).

The bedroom has a wrought iron, full size bed with a firm Seally Posturepedic mattress, chair and ottoman and all units are equipped with their own washer and dryer--so dont even think about hauling those dirty clothes to the laundry mat! Guest entry is controlled by telephone/intercom system.

Contact us for more details and/or visit our very comprehensive website to peruse current pics, get informed from our FAQs page and even take a virtual tour of our elegantly furnished suites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 have any available units?
1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 have?
Some of 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 offers parking.
Does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 have a pool?
No, 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

