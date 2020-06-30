1715 Euclid St Nw Unit: 5

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated media room internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access media room

Live in this lovely renovated Victorian building and walk to all the night life, great restaurants and retailers that the Adams Morgan neighborhood offers (1.5 blocks from the hip action of 18th Street). This unit is a very elegantly furnished one Bedroom/one Bath apartment complete with outdoor deck. Metro rail accessed from the Adams Morgan-Woodley Park Metro Station (red line) in 12 to 15 minutes walk and Columbia Heights Metro Station (yellow and green lines) at same distance; Metro bus (H1, S2, S4, H4, 91, 90, 42) is within one block. Go shopping at the newly opened Harris Teeter Food Center thats a stones throw away (one block). This apartment is considered best unit in the building--2nd floor and away from street activity with a private balcony, table and chairs overlooking a nicely landscaped patio. Our furnishings are so complete that we like to boast, Just bring your toothbrush, clothes and start living! All apartments are completely furnished with linens, towels, pillows, and kitchen items needed to prepare meals.



The living area has an incredibly comfortable friendly leather sofa, Queen Anne writing desk and chair and a HD flat screen TV and surround sound home theater with Direct TVs Premium channels is provided for entertainment. Also provided as part of rent is High-Speed Internet (both wired and wireless).



The bedroom has a wrought iron, full size bed with a firm Seally Posturepedic mattress, chair and ottoman and all units are equipped with their own washer and dryer--so dont even think about hauling those dirty clothes to the laundry mat! Guest entry is controlled by telephone/intercom system.



Contact us for more details and/or visit our very comprehensive website to peruse current pics, get informed from our FAQs page and even take a virtual tour of our elegantly furnished suites.